See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kenya Moore Shows Off What A ‘Big Girl’ Her Daughter Brooklyn, 1, Is In Sweet New Pic

kenya moore
Shutterstock
Exclusive - Kenya MooreExclusive - Rolling Stone LIVE: Atlanta’s Big Game Bash presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in partnership with LDV Hospitality, Inside - 02 Feb 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - Bravo star Kenya Moore goes Christmas shopping with her new baby in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kenya Moore BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kenya MooreCircle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Kenya Moore arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - NBCUniversal Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 8 Jan 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kenya Moore is in lockdown with her adorable daughter Brooklyn, and the proud mom can’t believe how big her mini-me is getting.

Kenya Moore’s mini-me Brooklyn is growing up so fast! The one-year-old daughter of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed for pic while in quarantine with her mom, and she seriously looks so much like Kenya! “Big girl things #juicebox and #hairpuffs,” she captioned the April 3 Instagram snap, while in lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the adorable photo, little Brooklyn wears a light blue polka dot hoodie with matching blue pants and pink sneakers. She looks up at the camera with an adorable smile as she holds her juice box, and shows off her full head of hair which is getting longer every day!

“Cuteness over load,” one fan commented. Others agreed with Kenya that her adorable tot was growing up so quickly. “Awh, Cutie Brookie drinking from a juice box like a big girl,” another follower wrote. The mother-daughter duo are spending all of their time together right now, as they’re self isolating together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The proud mom posted another pic to her daughter’s Instagram page on March 27, showing the pair out for a walk, with the caption, “We’re out of toilet paper… what?”

It comes amid drama surrounding the April 5 episode of RHOA, in which NeNe Leakes claims she never called Kenya’s child a “buffalo”. In an exclusive preview, she explains to her husband Gregg Leakes all the drama that went down with Kenya. “I had a couple drinks. But that doesn’t have anything to do with what was going on,” NeNe said. “She tried to say, ‘Well, you called my child a buffalo.’ She knows I am not referring to her child. She knows I was referring to her because that very night that she’s speaking of I said hi to her, she didn’t speak, and I was like, ‘F**k it. She must be having a f**king buffalo.’ You know what I’m saying?”

View this post on Instagram

Big girl things #juicebox and #hairpuffs

A post shared by Brooklyn Doris Daly (@thebrooklyndaly) on

Kenya shares Brooklyn with her ex, Marc Daly, a restaurant owner and entrepreneur from New York. The RHOA star confirmed their split in Sept. 2019, however the former couple have progressed in their relationship over the past couple of months, a source told HollywoodLife on March 28. “Kenya and Marc are really working hard to co-parent. She’s allowing him to see Brooklyn a lot which he has been doing. They’re trying to work on their relationship, not necessarily for the sake of getting back together, but for the sake of co-parenting and Brooklyn,” the insider revealed.