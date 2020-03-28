Kenya Moore Takes Daughter Brooklyn, 1, For A Walk Wearing Adorable Pink Shoes: See Pic

Kenya Moore revealed her household is running out of toilet paper when she posted a super cute pic of her daughter Brooklyn. Our hearts!

Kenya Moore’s daughter Brooklyn is serving some serious self-isolation style inspiration! The one-year-old looked adorable when her mom took her out for a walk, as she donned a colorful long-sleeve top, jeans, and cute pink sneakers. She also wore her hair in two adorable little buns. Aw! The proud mom posted the pic to her daughter’s Instagram page on March 27 with the caption, “We’re out of toilet paper… what?” The family are quarantined amid the global coronavirus outbreak, however they’re still making time to exercise and get some fresh air!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, also stepped out for a bike ride with her mini-me on March 26, and the pair were all smiles. She documented their outing on little Brooklyn’s Instagram page, which she manages. “Riding around and getting it 🎶🎶,” the caption of the video read. Brooklyn’s little feet can be seen dangling from her pink bike, which is still a bit too big for her. It’s good thing she didn’t have to peddle, seeing as she had the coolest pink Nike high tops on. The grey peddles kept turning thanks to someone in a pair of neon sneakers and high white socks.

Meanwhile, Kenya appeared to be filming the cute moment, walking alongside Brooklyn. She didn’t show anyone’s face but Brooklyn’s, which was smiling the whole time, yelling, “Weeee!” She looked stylish in a pair of cheetah leggings and a pink long sleeve top.

Kenya shares Brooklyn with her ex, Marc Daly, a restaurant owner and entrepreneur from New York. The RHOA star confirmed their split in Sept. 2019, however the former couple have progressed in their relationship over the past couple of months, a source told HollywoodLife on March 28. “Kenya and Marc are really working hard to co-parent. She’s allowing him to see Brooklyn a lot which he has been doing. They’re trying to work on their relationship, not necessarily for the sake of getting back together, but for the sake of co-parenting and Brooklyn,” the insider revealed.