Cynthia Bailey Reveals How She’d Feel About Kim Zolciak Returning To ‘RHOA’ After NeNe Leakes Reunion

In HollywoodLife’s very first After Show on Instagram Live, Cynthia Bailey revealed that she is happy with ‘whatever’s going to be good for the show’ when it comes to Kim Zolciak’s potential return to ‘RHOA.’

Following the April 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife during our very first After Show on Instagram Live! The RHOA star, 53, spilled how she’d feel if original RHOA star, Kim Zolciak, made a return to the long-running Bravo reality TV series. “I’m for whatever’s going to be good for the show,” Cynthia shared during the HollywoodLife’s Instagram Live After Show. “I don’t have a relationship with Kim. Whenever she’s in and out of the show I’ve never filmed with Kim unless she’s in a group situation, so I don’t really know Kim that well to be honest. I just know her from the show and in group scenes.”

Kim, who recently reunited with longtime RHOA star NeNe Leakes, starred on the show during the series’ first five seasons between 2008-2012. She also made appearances on seasons 9 and 10, but has yet to become a series regular once again. “We’ve never done anything one on one before,” Cynthia revealed of her time filming with Kim in the past. “If it’s good for the show — I like the cast that we have right now personally, but if she can bring something to the show, bring it.”

Even if Kim were to reunite with the cast and join the show once again, Cynthia is just looking for there to be no drama moving forward after an already explosive season 12. “I just hope she don’t come over and bother me,” Cynthia quipped. “Leave me alone because I’m getting married and I’m going to be happy, OK,” she jokingly added.

Kim has expressed interest in returning to the reality show, but there are some “stipulations.” While joining her former frenemie, NeNe Leakes, for an Instagram Live chat on April 4, Kim confessed some interest in making a return to RHOA. “I’m different than I was 13 years ago,” Kim shared with NeNe during their talk. “I think if there was a more controlled atmosphere, and we went back with some of the OGs, I think it would be great because we all know each other…Honestly, if there were some stipulations and we got rid of the f****** crazies, it could be the best comeback show ever!” Although nothing has been confirmed as to Kim’s potential return, fans of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta can tune-in to more of HollywoodLife’s After Shows on Instagram Live for the latest inside scoops!