Halsey Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In A Teeny White Bikini & Fans Dub Her ‘Quarantine Bod’

Halsey looked so smoking hot in her latest Instagram pic that fans dubbed her ‘quarantine bod’!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Halsey, 25, showed off her amazing figure in nothing but a teeny white bikini on Instagram on Saturday, April 4. The “Without Me” songstress struck two fierce poses while lying on the grass amid a sunset backdrop. She accessorized the super sexy look with a pair of sunglasses that left her fans stunned in the comments section. She even left a very sultry caption to the post, writing, “petal off a rose like I love her not, maybe not.” The response she received from her followers were a mixture of compliments to straight up marriage proposals! One even crowned her the “quarantine bod” of 2020 although she may have some competition in that category as many other stars have been showing off their amazing figures in self-isolation.

Halsey has also been putting her amazing dance moves on display while wearing next to nothing and we are here for it! She shared a clip of herself dancing away the quarantining blues in a tiny yellow bikini on Thursday, March 26, to the song “Canyon Moon” by fellow sexy singer Harry Styles, 26. “Quarantine update. sorry I haven’t been online, clearly I have been very very busy. Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all,” she captioned the clip in a very tongue-in-cheek fashion.

She’s also been one of the many stars, like Julia Roberts and Renee Zellweger, who have protected themselves with face masks while running errands over the past month. The Edison, New Jersey native was seen wearing one during her grocery shopping trip in California on Thursday, March 19. She also went makeup-free for the food related outing while dressing chic in a faded Teddy Pendergrass t-shirt, a pair of high-waisted, pinstripe trousers, and a pair of docs.

Here’s hoping we see some at-home concerts from the award-winning singer while millions of us remain stuck inside! She and country cutie Kelsea Ballerini slayed a live performance of their duet “The Other Girl” for CMT Crossroads last month and it was something truly amazing to witness!