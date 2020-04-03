Harry Styles Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want To Reunite With 1D During Quarantine Zoom Call

Harry Styles isn’t here for doing a One Direction reunion amid them and millions of other people being in self-isolation.

Sorry One Direction fans, you are going to have to wait a little while longer to see your favorite guys back together. Harry Styles, 26, shut down a potentially interesting reason for his guys to reunite amid millions of people being in quarantine during a phone interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up on Friday, April 3. “I’m just going to throw this idea out there,” host Nicole Ryan began. “What about hopping on a Zoom, with you and some of the 1D boys, and possibly, you know, doing a quick performance? I mean, it could be five minutes, but it would bring so much joy to so many people.”

The “Sign of the Times” responded to that by saying, “I don’t know if that’s the reunion that we’ve had in mind. Uhh, I don’t know if that’s how, if that would be the way to do it but I’ll have a quick whip round.” So it appears to be a stay tuned kind of scenario that Harry is teasing as there will apparently be some kind of reunion between him and his 1D bandmates Niall Horan, 26, Liam Payne, 26, and Louis Tomlinson, 28, in the future. Could there also be a special appearance by Zayn Malik? The 27-year-old departed the group in 2015 after 5 years together to pursue a solo career.

One Direction was initially formed in 2010 by Simon Cowell, 60, on the seventh season of The X Factor in the U.K. They went onto to have an incredible amount of success by releasing platinum-selling albums and going on sold out world tours. The guys began their hiatus in 2016 and have each released solo efforts that have been well received by their critics and fans.

Harry has been in Los Angeles in recent days amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. He was seen going on a hike in La La Land in a hoodie and short shorts on Tuesday, March 31. The charismatic singer revealed in an interview that he’s not there by choice. “I’m actually in California, I got stuck. I was supposed to be coming home then it all got a bit sketchy with the flights.”