Kandi Burruss Shades ‘RHOA’ Cast For Doing ‘No Makeup’ Challenge With ‘Fillers & Filters’

Kandi Burruss confessed that she’s looking ‘tired AF’ amid her quarantine. Therefore, the Bravo star shared her own au naturel selfie, which she thought looked very different than her ‘RHOA’ co-stars’ ‘no makeup’ looks!

Kandi Burruss, 43, thinks her response to the “No Makeup” challenge looks a lot different than her castmates’. On April 2, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star subtly shaded her co-stars for maintaining glam appearances while participating in the au naturel challenge amid a national emergency! “My #RHOA girls doin #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, & filters,” Kandi captioned her own selfie, which featured Kandi rocking a hair bun and fresh face. Kandi thought her makeup-free look wasn’t exactly the same as her television pals’, however.

“I’m gonna keep it 💯 wit y’all. I’m lookin tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain’t done, nails f*cked up… 🤣🤣🤣,” Kandi continued. The mother of three doesn’t have time to contour or bake — Atlanta’s shelter-in-place order has overwhelmed her schedule. “This quarantine bs ain’t for me,” she added. “Teaching school, cleaning, & cooking all day… I can’t take it!!!! This can’t be life. 😩.” After all, Kandi is raising a 17-year-old daughter, Riley Burruss, and two young children with husband Todd Tucker: their son Ace Tucker, 4, and daughter Blaze, four months.

While Kandi didn’t call out anyone in particular, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille have both shared their “#NoMakeup” selfies in recent days! Meanwhile, Porsha Williams meanwhile, didn’t tackle the same challenge, but did share a “new look” that featured lashes, blush, and lip liner. NeNe Leakes also tried to show off her flawless complexion on April 2! “If you know me, you know I’ve ALWAYS been a skin girl,” NeNe captioned the gorgeous photo, which highlighted her clear skin. Not all the comments underneath the post were so positive, however; one follower wrote, “Looks like a total different person..”

Although Kandi’s fed up with quarantining, she really is doing the most (like her daily to-do list suggests). On March 26, she led a family workout — right in the driveway! No matter what the RHOA ladies are doing amid their quarantine, they’ll never stop impressing us (regardless of whether or not they’re wearing makeup).