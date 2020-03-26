Kandi Burruss is making the most of her family quarantine time, and made sure everyone got their sweat on!

We may be social distancing but Kandi Burruss, 43, isn’t giving up her usual routines! Along with her kids, gorgeous daughter Riley, 17, and adorable son Ace Tucker, 4, the doting mom an entire family workout — and there was no gym required. The trio busted out some moves — and sweat — as they got in some exercise right on their home driveway along with Kandi’s cousin Patrick Dallas. We were super impressed with Ace’s squats and push-up challenge, and we have a feeling we might have a pro-athlete on our hands! Kandi sweetly added the hashtag #FamilyWorkout to one of the posts.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star often posts about her work out regime, and her 17-year-old daughter is right there with her! Kandi posted a pic of her and Riley at a New York City gym getting their sweat on, and the pair looked like they were having so much fun. “Going through my pics & just saw this pic of @rileyburruss & I working out at the @oriananyc when she was staying there for the summer,” she began the caption, adding, “I loved their gym! I need to get back into my workout flow. It’s so hard!… ?” Well, she just proved she doesn’t need a gym at all!

The Xscape singer’s routine is definitely working out, especially when it comes to showing off her body in sexy swim wear! Kandi posted a series of photos from her Greek getaway with the RHOA ladies, and looked absolutely incredible in a revealing one piece bathing suit. Showing off all her curves, the ensemble featured some sexy cutouts perfect for the girls’ trip vibes. The reality star looked so gorgeous as she posed in front of the pristine blue ocean, accessorizing with a print cover-up and black sunglasses.

The photo was taken just months after Kandi welcomed baby Blaze via surrogate with Todd Tucker on Nov. 22. Kandi is no doubt busier than ever with two small kids, a teen, and Todd’s older daughter Kaela, 23, and we just can’t get over how amazing she looks!