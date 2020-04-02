Jennifer Garner Hugs Her 2 Daughters On Adorable Family Fun Date Outside — New Pic

Jennifer Garner may be social distancing, but that didn’t stop her from cuddling up to her daughters while out for their daily walk.

Jennifer Garner is squeezing in as much quality time with her kids as she can during the coronavirus lockdown! The actress, 47, was spotted on April 1 with her three kids — Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Affleck, 11, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 8 — enjoying some fresh air while out for their daily walk in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Although they may be growing up, her daughters proved they’re not too old to shower their mom with a ton of love as they were spotted hugging each other tightly. The A-lister wore a black sweater with a broken heart printed on the chest, which she paired with jeans and white sneakers.

Although Jen’s broken heart sweater was likely just a simple fashion choice, it comes amid reports her ex, Ben Affleck, is getting serious with his new lady love, Ana de Armas. The pair have been spotted going for romantic strolls in Ben’s LA neighborhood during the COVID-19 lockdown, and appear to be incredibly smitten. But as Jen sees the two lovebirds growing closer, all she wants, according to a source who spoke exclusively with HollywoodLife, is “to make sure that Ben is with someone that is not only right for Ben but her kids since they would always be around each other.”

It certainly seems Jen and her kids are unaffected by the news! While out on their April 1 stroll, her kiddos were all smiles as they walked with their mom, and looked super casual and comfy in sweaters and jeans. These sightings are also becoming commonplace for Jen and her brood, who have been staying together during the state of California’s stay-at-home safeguard. Despite the global pandemic, Jen and her three children seemed to be in good spirits and onlookers once again marveled at how tall Violet is growing up to be!

Through all the uncertainty of this time, Jen has been so grateful to have her children with her. “I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations,” the Alias alum shared with Jimmy Fallon during his at-home edition of The Tonight Show on March 20. “I have nothing to complain about or worry about. It’s actually been totally fine for me. We have a job to do, we’re doing it, we’re staying home. We’re flattening that curve.”