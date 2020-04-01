Steph Curry Teaches His Son Canon, 1, How To Do Push-Ups In Adorable New Video

Steph Curry took to Instagram on the morning of Apr. 1 to share an incredibly cute video of his one-year-old son Canon tying to be ‘the hardest worker in the room’.

Steph Curry, 32, had a proud dad moment when he filmed a video of his precious one-year-old son Canon trying out some push-ups on Apr. 1! The Golden State Warriors player shared the clip on his Instagram page and it was one of the cutest things you’ll see all day! In the video, the adorable tot can be seen wearing back T-shirt with green dinosaurs on it and matching green shorts as he happily power walks around before attempting a push-up and a sit-up. Steph can be heard cheering him on and teasing him in the background. “Canon trying to show us up and be the hardest worker in the room this am! Questionable form but we will take it. Happy Wednesday #youngwolf #throughthistogether,” Steph captioned the clip.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on Steph’s video of little Canon and they all seemed to love it. “Look at Curry man so inspirational,” one wrote while another expressed a similar opinion by writing, “Look at Curry What an inspiring man❤️.” Other followers shared flexing emojis suggesting that Canon was already showing off his strength at such a young age!

When Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry, 31, aren’t showing off Canon on social media, they’re showing off one of their other kids. Their seven-year-old daughter Riley made a surprise appearance in her mom’s Instagram video on Mar. 27 when she playfully jumped on her dad’s back as they were thanking their followers for tuning into their earlier livestream. It was definitely another cute moment in the Curry household!

We look forward to seeing more sweet videos from Steph and his family in the near future. It’s nice to see them staying together and having fun during the tough coronavirus pandemic.