Sophie Turner Cracks That Dr. Fauci’s Drinking In Quarantine: The ‘Facepalm’ Gives It Away

It’s always Happy Hour during quarantine, according to Sophie Turner. She even joked that NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is hitting the bar to deal with President Donald Trump’s nonsense.

“I’m very, very safe. Very, very quarantined, and kind of loving it,” Sophie Turner, 24, said to Conan O’Brien during the at-home version of Conan on Mar. 31. The Game of Thrones star said that she was a natural “introvert, a homebody,” and she couldn’t understand how other people “are really struggling to practice social distancing. All you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home.” When Conan, 56, insisted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), hasn’t recommended “just get drunk at home” to fight off the coronavirus, Sophie shot back. “Yeah, but you know he’s thinking it.”

“And you know he’s doing the same thing,” said Sophie. “That facepalm, the behind [President Donald] Trump facepalm? He’s drunk.” Speaking of drinking, Sophie and her husband, Joe Jonas, 30, are doing well while under quarantine. Joe has “taken up Instagram Live DJing,” according to Sophie. “He’s [started] doing that really, really loudly when I’m trying to read my scripts. He’s DJing at home, and the other day, yesterday or the day before, he’s started doing an ’80s set for the good part of two hours. … But it’s fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots.”

“He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ And then, I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila.” Conan asked, “what time is shot time? Is it after five?” To which, Sophie laughed. “There’s no rules in quarantine.” Dr. Fauci, whether it’s Happy Hour at the National Institute of Health or not, might disagree with that.

Sophie reveled in the fact that she could wear sweatpants during the interview (“I’m business on top, party on the bottom”) and revealed that Joe, despite being quarantined, still wears jeans around the house. “I mean, this is something that’s only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw, it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?’ Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim trousers at home—where no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I’ve been in days.”

During the interview, Sophie revealed that one reason why she’s “loving” this quarantine is that it gives her much needed one-on-one time with her husband. He’s a “social butterfly,” and Sophie has a hard time getting him all to herself. “Joe is really pampering Sophie by cooking for her on the daily and doing anything she is requesting,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been having a lot of fun doing everything for her, and it has really helped with their relationship that is already in a great place. They love that they are being forced to be together and are taking everything very positively. It is as fun as it can be for them right now.”