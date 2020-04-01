’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jorge Nava Shows Off 125 Lbs. Weight Loss In Prison Photo: Before & After Pics

Jorge Nava’s prison workout has done wonders for him. While finishing up his jail sentence for drug possession, the ’90 Day Fiancé’ star debuted a slimmer physique and said he ‘can’t wait’ to be free again.

“Hey everyone, so glad to be on Instagram now to be able to connect with you guys!” Jorge Nava captioned his Mar. 21 Instagram post. In the first post to the account, the former 90 Day Fiancé star looked unrecognizable, having dropped 125 pounds since starting his 2.5-year prison sentence. Jorge looked like a completely new man, and he wanted to deliver a positive message while showing off his physical transformation. “Praying for everyone that’s being affected by the Coronavirus. I know it’s a tough time for everyone right now. And we’re all going through it. We just have to stay strong and positive, and together we will get through it. Stay healthy, stay safe out there. Can’t wait to be with you guys again soon!”

At his heaviest, Jorge weighed about 318 lbs., and now he reportedly clocks in at 190 lbs., according to TMZ. The secret behind Jorge’s dramatic weight loss isn’t that big of a secret: it’s diet and exercise. Jorge said that he had a “really bad diet when I was out in the free world.” While in jail, Jorge has cut out fast food, energy drinks, or sugary sodas. He now eats better and continues to work out with a fellow Arizona State Prison Complex inmate. “We both motivate each other, and we push ourselves to the limit pretty much,” he said, adding that his routine is full of “military-based” workouts and “a lot of jogging.”

First introduced to the world in Aug. 2016 when he married Anfisa Arkhipchenko on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé. (TMZ reports they’re getting a divorce as soon as he’s out of jail.) Jorge made headlines again two years later when was arrested in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2018. He was found with 293 lbs. of high-grade cannabis in his car. The authorities charged him with possession of drugs with the intention to sell, and he was looking at close to 24-years behind bars. His lawyer saved him by getting his class two felony reduced to a class four.

“I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being,” he told TMZ in 2018. He argued that it was “crazy” that he was going to jail for cannabis, something that’s legal, in one form or another, in most of the country.

Jorge’s release date was reportedly supposed to be Aug. 10, 2020, according to The Blast, but the publication reports that he’s eligible for community supervision. The 90 Day Fiancé star could be released “90 days prior to a designated released date.” The Director of the Arizona Department of Corrections has the power to set Jorge free earlier. If he gets approved for community supervision, he would be under tight restrictions, which include frequent check-ins with a probation officer.