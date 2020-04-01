Cardi B’s Manicurist Shares 8 Steps You Can Take For The Perfect At-Home Manicure

If you’re looking for something fun to do while stuck at home, look no further because Cardi B’s manicurist, Jenny Bui, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, how to give yourself a perfect at-home manicure!

Cardi B, 27, is known for her insanely fabulous nails and the rapper is always rocking some sort of funky manicure. Luckily, Cardi’s manicurist, Jenny Bui, from Nails on 7th in NYC, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how you can give yourself a stunning manicure at home and all of the steps you should follow to get your nails looking gorgeous!

“To maintain an at-home manicure during this quarantine time, I advise clients with long and or artificial nails to keep them short and or to remove them,” Jenny revealed. “It is easier to maintain until things are back to normal. Learning how to give yourself a good manicure at home while in quarantine is also not a bad idea. Of course, there are alternatives options like press-on nails or to-do-at-home press on nail Kits with very thorough instructions that require minimal skills.”

Jenny’s step by step on how to give a good manicure at home:

1. “Carefully remove any previously applied nail polish or products.

2. “Clip your nails and gently file them into shape with a gentle emery board to minimize splinter. Don’t forget to smooth the top and sides of the nails with a smooth buffer.

3. “Soak and relax your hands in a bowl of warm water with a bit of your gentle face cleanser, shampoo or hand soap. Limit soaking time to no more than 4 mins. Over-soaking may result in damaging the cuticle and nails.

4. “Carefully remove excess cuticle and callouses around the nail.”

5. “Massage a rich cream or silky oil into the cuticles and all over the hands to hydrate and replenish the skin.

6. “Using a cotton swab and nail polish remover, clean the surface of the nails to remove any moisturizing residue left from any moisturizing ingredients.

7. “Before applying colors, apply a layer of base coat. A base coat is necessary before any color applications to prevent chipping and staining.

8. “Next, apply two layers of polish followed by a layer of topcoat to add gloss.”

For additional tips to make sure your mani is perfect, Jenny shared, “I recommend taking a few minutes to touch upon your manicures every other day by adding a layer of topcoat to maintain a fresh and glossy mani. If new to polishing, I recommend using light colors nail polish to avoid a noticeable mess.”

While we’re all under quarantine from the coronavirus, Cardi hasn’t been getting her nails done by Jenny, as Jenny revealed, “During this time of difficulty, the best thing all of us can do is obey the law by practicing social distancing. As much as I love to tend to Cardi’s nails obsession, I am very concerned about my health, and the well being of the people around me. Unfortunately, I have not been tending to Cardi’s nails during this time of quarantine. Cardi and I have not been in contact during this rough time. All I could do is wish her well and hope that her family is staying safe.”