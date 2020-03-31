Ciara’s Kids Future, 5, & Sienna, 2, Show Off Their Natural Curly Hair While Bonding In Sweet Video

Ciara’s two kiddos, Future Jr. and Sienna, were ready to roll down their driveway in a pink car while showing off their voluminous natural hair in a new video the proud mom shared to her Instagram story!

A day in the life of recording artist Ciara means a new glimpse of her adorable little ones! On March 30, Ciara captured her two young tots enjoying some fresh air outside amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Five-year-old Future Jr., whom Ciara shares with ex Future, and two-year-old Sienna, shared with husband Russell Wilson, were ready to go for a drive in Sienna’s adorable little pink car! After Future Jr. made sure the hood of the pint-sized vehicle was totally down, he turned back around to his little sister, who giddily squirmed with delight! Both brother and sister showed off their voluminous natural hair and looked so excited to spend the day playing outside. Although Sienna had her heart set on moving the car forward, Future Jr. grabbed ahold of the handle and dragged his sister backward! “No go over there,” Sienna exclaimed whilst going in reverse!

Since the social distancing and self-isolation precautions have taken place during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ciara and her little family have been hunkered down in their home staying entertained with one another. Plus, the time at home has given Ciara and her son some time to freshen up on their amazing dance moves! On March 25, the mother-son pair did a coordinated routine to RunitupTahj‘s “Hit Yo Groove” for a special TikTok video. Ciara, who appeared quite pregnant with her third child — and second with Russell — busted out a number of moves with her son by her side. Both mother and son donned a pair of shades and completely radiated endless swag in the clip!

Of course, Russell and Sienna have gotten in on the fun, too! On March 19, the entire family, including Russell’s sister, Anna Wilson, lined up for another popular TikTok challenge to “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign. Although Future Jr. and Sienna may have been a bit too young to get the full choreography, Ciara, Anna and Russell totally nailed it! Ciara even showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black shirt and was positively beaming as she had fun with her family.

There’s obviously no shortage of good times at Ciara and Russell’s home! As safety precautions remain in place during the COVID-19 outbreak, fans cannot wait to see what the couple and their adorable kids do next!