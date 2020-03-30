Michelle Money’s daughter, Brielle, 15, is in a medically-induced coma after a skateboarding accident, she revealed on March 30. The ‘Bachelor’ alum posted a photo of Brielle, who suffered brain trauma, in a hospital bed.

Michelle Money is asking for prayers after her daughter Brielle was seriously injured in a skateboarding accident. The 15-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was discovered by neighbors, who called 911. Michelle, 39, who competed on both The Bachelor in 2011 and Bachelor in Paradise in 2014, revealed the news in a post on Instagram on Monday morning, (seen here).

“Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital,” Michelle wrote alongside a photo of Brielle hooked up to various machines in a hospital bed.

After Michelle’s post explaining the situation, which she described as “the worst experience of my life,” Bachelor Nation instantly rallied around her. Michelle competed for Brad Womack‘s heart in season 15 of the hit ABC show. She went on to win the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014.

“Oh Michelle I’m so sorry,” former Bachelorette Emily Maynard commented. “Im praying for a miracle for you and your sweet girl. Sending you all the love in the world. .” Bachelor in Paradise alum and mom of two, Jade Roper added, “Praying so so hard, Michelle. Know my love is with you and Brielle. .”

Former Bachelorettes, JoJo Fletcher (season 12) and Kailtyn Bristowe (season 11) shared supportive messages under Michelle’s post. “I am so so sorry. Sending so many prayers to you and your sweet girl. ,” JoJo wrote. Kaitlyn added, “Michelle. I am so so so sorry. I am sending every single prayer her way, and yours. She is such a strong girl. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In her post, Michelle, who believes in the power of prayer, called on her followers to help support her daughter.

“Please — I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so,” Michelle wrote. “She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

Michelle continued: “ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through,” she concluded, adding the hashtag, “#PrayForBrie.”

Michelle’s boyfriend, Mike Weir also posted about Brielle’s accident on March 30, and revealed that he was injured “close to home.”

“Michelle has been by her side all night — because of the COVID-19 precautions only 1 parent is allowed in the room,” Weir continued. “As of this morning they are saying the swelling on her brain is moving in the right direction.”

Our thoughts are with Michelle and her daughter, along with family during this difficult time. We will continued to update this developing story.