‘The Bachelor’s Michelle Money Asks For Prayers For Daughter, 15, Who’s In ICU With Brain Injury

Bachelor Nation alum, Michelle Money, has shared devastating news with her fans — her 15-year-old daughter is fighting for her life in the ICU after a horrific skateboarding accident.

Michelle Money, who has been on The Bachelor, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise, is begging fans to keep her daughter, Brielle Money, in their thoughts and prayers after a skateboarding fall left her hospitalized and on life support. Michelle shared the devastating news on Instagram, along with a photo of 15-year-old Brielle, who was hooked up to various machines in her hospital bed. “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” Michelle explained. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

In her lengthy message, Michelle also sent out a plea to parents everywhere about the importance of making sure their kids are always wearing helmets while partaking in activities like skateboarding. “This is the worst experience of my life,” she admitted. “ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK.” Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. I would not have found her in time.”

Michelle shares Brielle with her ex-husband, Ryan Money. Brielle was six-years-old when Michelle first appeared on season 11 of The Bachelor in 2011. She was eliminated by Brad Womack in week seven, and went on to compete on the second season of Bachelor Pad, where she was eliminated in the seventh episode.

Michelle was also on season one of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. She met Cody Sattler on the show, and after filming, they pursued a relationship off-camera. They split after just a few months, but wound up getting back together, and even appeared on Marriage Boot Camp in 2016 before ending things for good. Michelle has been dating pro golfer, Mike Weir, since 2016.