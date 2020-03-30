Ariel Winter Rocks Protective Face Gear & Gloves As She Hits The Store For Supplies During Quarantine

Ariel Winter made sure she was protected while stocking up on groceries during a quick break from quarantine, donning a coveted mask and gloves for the outing.

Ariel Winter isn’t taking any chances. The Modern Family star made sure to cover up while grabbing groceries during a March 29 break from quarantine, donning an N95 mask and latex gloves before heading into the store. Ariel, 22, was spotted pushing a cart filled to the brim with food at Gelson’s Market in Los Angeles, moving quickly to get back to her car. She was dressed casually during her quick trip out of the house, wearing just a pair of black Ugg boots, cutoffs, and an oversized grey hoodie — maybe boyfriend Luke Benward‘s?

Her shopping trip comes amid Governor Gavin Newsom‘s stay-at-home order, which allows Californians to leave the house to buy essentials, or get a little fresh air. Six feet apart, of course! It’s an effort to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19, which has so far infected over 6000 people in California, including 1800 in Los Angeles county, according to data from the same day Ariel went to the grocery. Ariel has made several safe trips outside during quarantine, mostly supply runs. She was spotted grabbing a script with Luke, too, on March 24.

Her fresh air breaks are necessary, because she’s going a little stir crazy at home during the pandemic. Ariel posted a video of herself smashing a cardboard cutout of her head like a piñata during some “quarantine cleaning!”

The nice part about quarantine? It’s helping Ariel and Luke strengthen their relationship. “If anything, this situation is only bringing them closer and giving them a glimpse of what life would be like if they lived together,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.