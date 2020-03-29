Ayesha Curry & her husband Steph are doing the best they can to stay at shape while at home with their sweat-inducing workouts that include 7-mile bike rides, intense squats and more!

Keeping in tiptop shape and looking great! Ayesha Curry, 31, and her husband Steph Curry, 32, are not letting quarantine stop them from working out. The brunette beauty took to her Instagram story on Mar. 28 and posted some videos that showed them breaking a sweat while happily taking on the challenge of running on machines and doing squats. “Done. Cool 6.5 mile Burna Boy ride w @tune2tunde on the @onepeloton,” Ayesha captioned one of the clips that showed her and her hubby in action. In a second clip, she was the only one who could be seen as Steph filmed her while she was getting her leg workout on. “Squats with 8lb waist belt,” she captioned it.

Before Ayesha’s latest shared videos, she hosted a weekly worship service livestream with Steph on Instagram called Home & Hallelujah. The first event was held on Mar. 27 and featured a lineup of guests, including worship singer Chris Tomlin. “Guys! We planned a worship service w our friends and would love for you all to join,” Ayesha wrote in a post before the first stream. “We have SO MANY amazing guests who will be shouting joy and spreading hope tomorrow evening. There’s so much I could say about how elated I am for this.”

Before the lovebirds were keeping busy while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ayesha celebrated her 31st birthday Mar. 23. Her doting love posted a special birthday tribute to her when he took to social media to post some pics of the gorgeous gal, including a fun-loving one that showed them together, and a sweet message. “Y’all know what time it is….My baby’s birthday today – asking why you so beautiful even though I know why..’Cuz God made me that!’,” he wrote in the message. “I love you, thankful for you, proud of you, and will always be grateful that we are in this thing together,” Steph wrote alongside two photos — one of Ayesha blowing a kiss at the camera, and another of the couple acting silly. Steph tagged Ayesha in the post calling her ‘My Rock!’.”

It’s nice to see Ayesha and Steph spending some quality time together while in quarantine. We’re glad they’re both staying healthy and active!