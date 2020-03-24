T.I. Confesses ‘Babies Will Be Made’ With Wife Tiny While They’re Quarantined Together

T.I. admitted he’s ready to get cozy with his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris when she posted a funny video that indicated they’re getting very close while in quarantine together.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, gave her followers a lot of information about the way she’s handling being in quarantine with her hubby T.I., 39, on Mar. 23 and he couldn’t help but respond with a very flirty message that talked about them making babies! The singer shared a hilarious video that showed a couple laying on a bed watching TV and the guy in the video starts rubbing the girl’s leg and asking her to take part in some loving time but she keeps telling him to wait. “I found this funny as 💩 This me & @troubleman31 all day! Rona got us in here trying NOT to make a baby!! Too 👵🏻 for that!! Lol🤪 👑😂,” Tiny captioned the clip.

Although she admitted she was “trying” not to make a baby, T.I. had another plan in mind when he responded with, “Oh Babies WILL BE MADE !!” The bold comment from the rapper brought on a bunch of other comments from excited fans who encouraged them to make use of their time during the stay at home orders. “Give Heiress a sisterrrrrr 😂😂😂😂,” one follower wrote referring to their three-year-old daughter Heiress. “I think y’all got one more in y’all 😍,” another wrote. “Have another one,” a third follower suggested.

T.I. and Tiny, who married in 2010, are known for getting flirtatious with each other online so they’re latest interaction doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Although they’ve reportedly had some struggles in the past, they seem closer than ever now. On Jan. 5 Tiny posted a tribute to her man in the new year and reminded everyone just how much she adores him. “U wouldn’t be able to tell frm that beautiful smile but Big Daddy @troubleman31 don’t play no games!! #MyProtector #MyHubby #Mine #AlwaysFeelSafeWhenImWitHim 👑💘😋💋,” she captioned a smiling photo that showed the two of them posing while sitting close.

It’s great to see Tiny and T.I. staying together during the coronavirus pandemic. We hope to see more cute posts from them in the future.