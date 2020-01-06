Tiny’s Daughter Heiress, 3, Hugs Kandi Burruss’ Son Ace, 4, & It’s Adorable: Watch

Cutest playmates ever! Tiny Harris’ daughter Heiress, three, gave Kandi Burruss’ son Ace the sweetest hug at his fourth birthday party and it was all caught on video.

It was a who’s who of Atlanta power moms and their kids at the fourth birthday party for Kandi Burruss‘ son Ace Tucker on Jan. 6. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star went all out, renting out a gym and bringing in every type of bouncy house, slide and other forms of fun for Ace and his friends. The sweetest moment came during a break in the fun when Ace posed alongside his mom’s Xscape bandmate Tiny Harris‘ daughter Heiress, 3. The kids already know how to work the cameras, as Kandi had a photographer capturing the event. Ace and Heiress gave each other the sweetest hug, holding each other tight and smiling for the pic.

The well-behaved group of youngsters at the party then posed for another photo, this time with Kandi’s pal and BET reality star Toya Johnson‘s little son Reign Beaux standing in between Heiress and Ace. Heiress even sweetly noticed that one of the strings on Reign’s grey hoodie was a bit off and fixed it in time for the photographer to start taking pictures of the adorable little ones.

Music could be heard playing throughout the precious video of Ace and Heiress hugging, with the Sister Sledge song “We Are Family,” seeming perfectly appropriate for the super supportive group of moms and their little cuties. The kids all dressed down for the event to they could have a proper playtime, as Ace was wearing a blue and red two piece patterned track suit, while Heiress wore black track pants, a white, blue and black matching jacket and a t-shirt. All of the kids were in their socks as they took time out from playing on all of the bouncy houses and other apparatuses to pose for the photos.

Toya later shared a group photo of all of the moms and their kids who were at the party, and Kandi was holding the newest addition to her family. She cradled daughter Blaze Tucker in her arms, as the little girl was born via surrogate on Nov. 22. So this was Ace’s first birthday as a big brother!