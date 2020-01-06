Tiny Cozies Up To T.I. & Raves That He’s Her ‘Protector’ In Sweet New Photo

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has nothing but love for hubby, T.I. in a new Instagram post where she admitted she always ‘feels safe’ around him. Tiny cozies up to Tip, who recently opened up about his past infidelity, in the new photo, proving they’re stronger than ever!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris showed love to her husband, T.I. in an emotional post on Instagram, Sunday night. The Xscape singer, 44, shared a smiling photo of the rapper, 39, as she rested her head on his shoulder. In the captioned, Tiny admitted that behind his pearly whites is a tough man who “doesn’t play games.” — Something she said makes her feel safe.

“You wouldn’t be able to tell from that beautiful smile but Big Daddy @troubleman31 don’t play no games!!,” Tiny wrote alongside the sweet snap she posted on January 5. She added the hashtags, “My protector,” “My hubby,” “Mine,” and “Always feel safe when I’m with him,” along with a few emojis, “👑💘😋💋.”

Tip took to the comments to let his wife’s six million followers know that “I’m really a nice guy tho 😁.” In a separate comment, he added, “Just don’t play bout mine👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🚫🧢.” Braxton Family Values star, Towanda Braxton was a fan of the post, writing, “Dope.”

(Photo credit: Tameka “Tiny” Harris/Instagram)

Tiny’s message about Tip came after he paid tribute to their relationship in a post on his Instagram on December 29, where he called him and his wife “the Alpha & Omega.”

The back and forth gestures followed the couple’s December 4 appearance on Red Table Talk, in which they opened up about their past marital troubles. The hip hop duo revealed they came close to a divorce after Tip admitted that he cheated on Tiny.

Despite their relationship woes, Tiny went on to explain how she knew Tip had “changed” his ways and was dedicated to their marriage.

The singer addressed her husband during the talk and told Tip that “you came back as if you really wanted to work things out and really wanted the relationship. Before… he was kind of like… the grass is greener over here, so that’s what I’m doing. Until, I guess, you figured out it wasn’t,” she said.

T.I. and Tiny, who married in 2010, have been together for nearly two decades. They share two sons together, King, 15, and Major, 11, as well as daughter their youngest child, daughter Heiress, 3.