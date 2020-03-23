It was ‘home alone in Los Angeles’ for Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty and her paternal grandmother, Joyce Hawkins, as the duo colored a pair of socks amid California’s stay-at-home order.

Five-year-old Royalty Brown is staying busy while remaining safe and inside during the COVID-19 pandemic! Singer Chris Brown‘s eldest child, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, was featured in her paternal grandma’s latest Instagram video on March 22. In the clip, the “Loyalty” singer’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, captured Royalty using some markers to color-in and decorate a pair of socks. “How beautiful do you think those socks are going to be when they’re done?” Joyce asked her adorable granddaughter. Although she was focused on her artistic pursuit, Royalty told her grandma that she thought they would be “gorgeous!” Joyce, of course, totally agreed. “Really great, right? I love them!” Finishing off the sweet post, Joyce caption the quick clip, “Home alone in Los Angeles!! Today me and Meme making socks!!!!”

Fans love to see Royalty spend time with her grandmother when ever she gets a chance. And amid such an uncertain time, it’s great to see the doting grandmother prioritize the littles one’s happiness. But it did take some time to get here, especially after years of custody disputes between Royalty’s parents. In 2018, Nia and Chris got into a contentious disagreement when it came to child support payments. But as things began to simmer down, the relationships between Chris, Nia, and even Joyce became stronger all for the sake of Royalty!

“Nia has no complaints about Chris, she loves the way he’s stepped up for Royalty and is making her such an important part of his life,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Furthermore, the source went on to say that as Nia sees Chris continue to grow into the doting dad he is, every moment shared between the father and daughter, “melts her heart.” And the bond between Nia and Joyce has only gotten better, too!

Things between Nia and Joyce are still “on very good terms,” the source revealed. Plus, Nia always “appreciates how good she [Joyce] is with Royalty.” Bearing all of this in mind, it’s so clear that, per our source, “Chris and Nia have come a long way in terms of how well they co-parent and it’s all come down to what’s best for their daughter.” We cannot wait to see how this grandmother and daughter spend their time together!