Porsha Williams: How She Feels About The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Being Postponed

Porsha Williams is social distancing like the rest of us so it’s no wonder she supports Andy Cohen’s decision to postpone the ‘RHOA’ reunion for the time being!

Porsha Williams is standing by Andy Cohen‘s decision! The Bravo exec may have let some Real Housewives of Atlanta fans down when he said on Reality Checked with Amy Phillips that the season 12 reunion, which was supposed to film on March 19, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But a source close to Porsha EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she supports Andy’s decision.

“Of course Porsha completely supports Andy’s decision to postpone the RHOA reunion because it wouldn’t make sense to film it at a time like this,” the insider explained. “Everyone is taking this quarantine very seriously and right now Porsha just wants Andy to focus on his health and getting better as soon as possible.” Andy, 51, revealed on Instagram that he tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus on March 20.

“These reunions are a chance for the ladies to all get together and sit face-to-face and try to get some closure on issues they may have had throughout the season,” the pal added. “If they filmed it remotely, it wouldn’t have the same effect and she doesn’t think the fans would even appreciate the experience as much despite them wanting to see the reunion.”

When asked about the reunion being postponed Andy said:“Hopefully we will be able to shoot it just as soon as we possibly can. People are saying, ‘Why don’t you just do it remotely?’ I don’t think that that would work. I don’t think it would work well. I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Meanwhile, Porsha is currently quarantining with her fiance Dennis McKinley, her mom Diane Williams and precious daughter Pilar Jhena who turned 1 on March 22. Porsha has taken to Instagram and shared several adorable videos with her baby girl despite staying at home. “Ayeeeee one time for the birthday baby!!!! @pilarjhena 🎉🎉🎉 1year old,” Porsha captioned a set of photos and short clip of her gorgeous toddler.