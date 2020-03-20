Britney Spears Dances On A Lifeguard Stand & Urges Fans To ‘Stay Positive’

Britney Spears is spreading positivity through beach yoga and prayer, which she urged ‘we all need right now.’ The singer shared a clip of her dancing in a vacant lifeguard stand on March 19 and revealed how she’s staying healthy in quarantine.

Britney Spears is staying healthy while in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The “Toxic” singer, 38, stepped out for some fresh air on Thursday afternoon, and she went to her happy place — the beach. After an oceanside yoga session in the sand, Britney discovered a vacant lifeguard stand that she used as her very own stage.

“Trying to stay healthy and breathe some clean air whenever I can …. and it doesn’t hurt if I get a golden bronze tan in the process 😉😉😉🏖🌸👙☀️🌸☁️🧘🏼‍♀️🧘🏼‍♀️ !!!!” she captioned a clip of her doing twirls and spins while the lifeguard was off-duty.

“I loved this day …. I saw the life guard shack and decided to pop in 😜😜😜 …. nobody was home so I did a spin or two because it felt like a tree house !!!!!” she gushed, before sending an uplifting message to fans about the COVID-19 global health crisis. “I also did some Yoga on the beach … Yoga is a form of prayer ….. something we all need right now. Stay positive and be kind folks !!!!!!” Britney concluded.

(Video credit: Britney Spears/Instagram)

The new video comes just one day after Britney urged her fans to stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic, which she described as “horrendous, crazy and so scary for our nation right now.” Britney announced her plans to share yoga poses and moves on her Instagram “to inspire others for us to stay healthy and safe and to be better people.”

The mother of two shared the PSA on the same day she hit the beach for an outdoor yoga session. Britney’s hoping to help fans “get through this together,” she wrote in the caption of her announcement. “We need to remain positive and lift each other up 🌸🌸🌸😘 !!!!!!”