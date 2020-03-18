Joe Giudice Claps Back After He’s Trashed On ‘RHONJ’ Reunion: ‘Tune In Next Season’ For ‘The Truth’

Joe Giudice fired back at brother-in-law Joe Gorga’s accusations on the ‘RHONJ’ reunion that he had cheated on wife Teresa Giudice — despite being seen out with other women when Teresa was in prison.

Joe Giudice, 47, is clapping back at ex brother-in-law Joe Gorga, 40! “A persons mouth can lie, but their eyes always tell the truth. We all have a lot to say tune in next season to see who is telling the truth. 🤔 I don’t think you would know how much stress…? #truth,” Joe posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Mar. 18 — clearly directed at soon-to-be ex-wife Teresa Giudice‘s younger brother after his comments on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion. “We both respect and love our girls. She is a beautiful mother grateful,” Joe Giudice added in a separate comment, referencing his four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

In addition to his comments, Joe also attached an image echoing the same sentiment. “If I am a lier, then you are the reason,” the text, featuring a number of typos, began. “Because, I smile but see my eyes I am crying. I act like happiest person of the world, but put your hand on my heart, you feel my pain. I act like I am fine but I am not. I am not lier, you make me lier,” the image, written in the app Nojoto, continued. The post was up for just a few minutes before Joe decided to delete it, but still garnered over 400 likes and a number of comments.

Joe was seemingly responding to Gorga’s comments about the Giudice’s 20 year marriage on Mar. 18’s reunion episode. After confirming to host and executive produce Andy Cohen that he did believe the accusations about Joe cheating on Teresa, he added that he kept his thoughts to himself to avoid hurting his sister. “I never told you,” Joe Gorga said to Teresa on the episode. “And I’ll tell you why — because it wouldn’t be nice. It wouldn’t be nice. So if my sister was happy and she believed it, I stayed away. But if my sister called me and said, ‘Joe, I need your help,’ then it would have been game over,” he continued. Although Joe Giudice is featured through this past season, he was not present at the reunion due to his current legal status: after serving three years in prison for fraud, Joe was facing deportation to Italy, where he was born — though he wasn’t technically deported, he opted to go voluntarily to avoid waiting his fate in an ICE cell.

“I still feel bad for [Joe Giudice]. I knew this man all my life,” Joe Gorga continued. “I might not like him, I’m going to be honest with you, I might not like him — you think I like what he did? And what he put my family through? I’m very upset but I still feel bad for him. I didn’t want that to happen to him. And I didn’t want him suffering, because I have a heart and I feel for him. I might not like you, but I love you in a way,” he added.

As for Joe and Teresa, the pair announced their split after 20 years of marriage in Dec. 2019 after both accusing each other of cheating in a joint interview with Andy back in November. Despite the end of their romance, the pair have still been able to keep a respectful relationship. “Teresa is a super faithful person and she stuck by Joe throughout, she still gets on the phone and supports him all the time emotionally whenever he needs advice and support,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He still leans on her. The only visits he’ll ever get from her are when she brings the kids to visit, it’s not like she’ll ever go see him. She has no qualms about starting her life again. She’s ready, she’s been ready for awhile.” Teresa and the girls were also seen visiting Joe in Italy back in November.