Why Teresa Guidice, 47, Would Freeze Her Eggs For The Right Guy: ‘She’s Never Had A Son’

Teresa Giudice is out in the dating scene, and looks better than ever! A source tells us she’s even willing to ‘have another kid’ if it worked out!

Teresa Giudice, 47, may already have four girls — but isn’t opposed to trying for a son with the right man! “Teresa definitely would freeze her eggs, she is serious that she would take that chance. Younger guys are into her, if she meets somebody responsible, she would definitely go for it, she’s never had a boy,” a source close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “No question she would have another kid if it worked out. I think she likes to leave her options open. She would like to be able to give that option to a man that she loves so that makes a lot of sense.” The Paterson, New Jersey native is already mom to Gia, 18 — who just started college — as well as Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. Teresa herself also gushed about the potential in a recent episode of WWHL with Andy Cohen. “I would love to have a little boy!” she spilled. “I might freeze my eggs — you never know,” she continued.

Beyond thinking about expanding her family, Teresa is very much loving the single life! “Teresa’s dating, she doesn’t really want anyone to know but there are guys around. Guys dig her. She’s super sexy,” the source added. “She’s sort of in her prime in this day and age.” We couldn’t agree more, as the brunette seriously looks better than ever! Teresa showed off her toned figure and insanely fit body on her luxe Fall getaway to the Greek Islands, and we can only imagine the attention she was getting!

Teresa announced that her 20 year marriage to ex Joe Giudice, 47, was officially done in Dec. 2019. The not-so-surprising news came hot off the heels of cheating accusations on both sides, and Joe’s near three-year prison sentence for fraud. Since, Joe has returned to Italy after requesting a lift of stay while his future is decided. “Joe’s not coming back and, despite the fact that they are very cordial with one another, there is no chance they are getting back together,” the insider adds. “She’s getting used to living her life without him.”

While there isn’t a chance the pair would reconnect romantically, they’ve remained friendly for their four girls — and Teresa continues to check in on her ex. “Teresa is a super faithful person and she stuck by Joe throughout, she still gets on the phone and supports him all the time emotionally whenever he needs advice and support,” the source spilled. “He still leans on her. The only visits he’ll ever get from her are when she brings the kids to visit, it’s not like she’ll ever go see him. She has no qualms about starting her life again. She’s ready, she’s been ready for awhile.”