Tiny Shows off Her Dance Moves While Embracing The TikTok Craze In New Video

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris shared an impressive video of her spending time ‘in the crib’ and taking on Tik Tok’s ‘step challenge’ by dancing with her family on Instagram.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, is making the most of spending her time at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic and that includes showing off her dancing talent to the world! The singer shared some videos that were made to take on Tik Tok’s “step challenge” with some of her family members, including her oldest daughter Zonnique, 23, on Instagram on Mar. 15, and they were truly entertaining! In one of the clips, which Tiny called the “bloopers” clip, her husband T.I., 39, can be seen hilariously walking in the middle of the girls as they bust some moves to a song and in another, they dance in the challenge while giving each other high fives and not missing a beat.

“In the crib wit it!! #stepchallenge 2nd video is our bloopers video @troubleman31 all in our way!! @caitlinjody_ @mikaylacottle @zonniquejailee 👑💙🤩‼️” Tiny’s caption for the videos read.

It didn’t take long for the talented artist’s fans to respond to her challenge with praise. “ayyyy go off Tiny😂🔥🔥,” one follower wrote while another joked about T.I. “He is such a daddy… they always wanna see what somebody doin 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the comment read. Others expressed their hope that the rapper was going to join the dance group. “Mannnn, I thought Tip was going to join in!! Shoulda known better!!! 🤣🤣,” one follower responded.

Tiny isn’t the only one who has showed off her dance moves lately. Her adorable daughter Heiress, 3, could be seen strutting her stuff to rock ‘n’ roll music in some videos Tiny shared to her Instagram on Feb. 27. Three of her parents’ friends could also be seen joining her in the background, making the clips epic. “Baby girl out in LA hanging with the boys,” Tiny captioned the post.