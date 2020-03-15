Watch
Katy Perry Shares Inspiring Video Of Italy Neighbors On Lockdown Singing In Unison To ‘Roar’

What an uplifting moment. Katy Perry posted an amazing video of an Italian town singing her hit ‘Roar’ amid the country being on lockdown over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Something amazing to witness during such a tough time. Katy Perry, 35, was feeling inspired when she shared an amazing video of an Italian neighborhood belting out her song “Roar” together on Saturday, March 14. “You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this,” she captioned the clip while adding the Italian flag and heart emoji. The footage showed people in what appeared to be an apartment complex hanging by their windows and singing her number one hit from 2013 in unison. “Amazing ! They are lifting us all up with their hope and bravura!” one wrote on social media while another saw the good and the bad from the clip and said, “It’s beautiful and it’s heartbreaking.”

The “Bon Appetit” singer fled Australia on Thursday, March 12, amid the country’s growing Coronavirus situation. She was seen getting out a vehicle and walking through Sydney Airport on Thursday, March 12, looking incognito in a grey hoodie (hood up), yoga pants and Adidas sneakers. Katy, who recently revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, showed off his growing baby bump in a variety of colorful maternity dresses during her time down under while performing at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne.

Katy also got candid while there about her decision to wait for motherhood during a surprising interview. “I’m excited about that and like I said, I have two nieces and one nephew that I’m obsessed with. I think, definitely, everything’s changing. I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I’m really ready. I see a baby and I’m like [makes gaga face]. It’s just time for me and it’s the right time.”

And yes, she and her Pirates of the Caribbean beau have already thought about baby names. “Yeah, of course. I’ve strategized a record before, and my life and my career. There’s been some thoughts in some of these things.”