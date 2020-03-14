Chris Brown Debuts Blond Hair Makeover & Fans Compare Him To Justin Bieber

Chris Brown took to Instagram to share a pic of himself showing off longer blond locks and shocked fans immediately admitted they think he is ‘transforming’ into Justin Bieber.

Chris Brown got his fans’ attention when he posted a pic of himself with very blond hair on Instagram on Mar. 13. The 30-year-old singer can be seen looking down from the side and showing off longer platinum blond locks in the now deleted epic snapshot and was wearing a gray T-shirt. It didn’t take long for fans to respond with their thoughts once the pic went up and some of them even compared his new look to Justin Bieber‘s similar blond hairstyle.

“Jay Electronica dropped an album and Chris Brown has transformed into Justin Bieber. I didn’t see these verses in Revelations but here we are,” one tweet read after the pic was reposted on Twitter. “Is this Chris Bieber? Justin Brown?” another asked. “Chris brown will forever be my celebrity crush but ion know what he be doing with his hair he still fine tho,” a third fan tweeted.

Chris’ blond hair is one of many colors he’s dyed his locks over the years so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The bold artist, whose natural hair color is brown, is known for trying different hairstyles, including rainbow-colored hair, and seems to love experimenting with unique looks whenever he can. One of his most memorable hair makeovers included purple hair in the front with blond hair in the back that had orange parts to make it look like flames coming up, which he showed off on Oct. 20, 2019.

Chris Brown Morphing Into Justin Bieber? Fans Losing It Over This Hairstyle https://t.co/mjh27f0QuZ pic.twitter.com/e4NTDvUCVb — 36NGTV (@36ngtv_) March 14, 2020

Justin has yet to comment on Chris’ blond hair and the comparisons to him but he’s admitted to being a fan of Chris in the past, so he very well may respond in time. Either way, we’re loving the look-alike between the two!