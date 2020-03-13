Well this isn’t a surprise! After ripping into Madison Prewett on ‘ATFR,’ Barbara Weber took to Instagram to celebrate her son’s break-up.

The shade continues to come from Peter Weber‘s mom, Barbara Weber, who couldn’t help herself on Instagram after her son and Madison Prewett announced their split just two days after confessing their love for each other on After The Final Rose. In a video, Barb and two friends come together to sing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” “Love you guys,” she cheekily captioned the post. Earlier this week, Mrs. Weber was equally as shady, singing with the same gals, The Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love,” captioning it “Forever Friends.”

This obvious shade comes after Barbara vehemently voiced her disapproval of Madison during both The Bachelor finale and The Bachelor: After The Final Rose. “Of course I have my feelings,” she told Chris Harrison. “The show last night didn’t show everything. I’ve gotten a lot of love in my DMs, but I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she’s the one who embraced me with love. She was just so loving towards me. I just loved her. The next day we met Madison. It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted. We were getting used to the time there. We had to wait three hours.”

She continued, “When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her. When I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said ‘No.’ And that she would not accept a proposal in four days. How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that?” Fortunately for Barbara, Madison and Peter’s love story was short-lived. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Peter revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday evening. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

He added, “This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”