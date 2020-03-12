Wendy Williams Celebrates Weinstein’s Sentencing: ‘He’ll Spend His 68th Bday In Prison’
Wendy Williams had a very similar reaction to many stars upon news that Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11. — She was trilled. The host reacted to the verdict on her show.
Wendy Williams covered the heavily anticipated verdict in Harvey Weinstein Manhattan rape trial on her Thursday morning show. The talk show host, 55, was more than thrilled to introduce his 23-year prison sentence a New York judge put down on the disgraced producer, 67. And, she shed light on the fact that Harvey’s 68th birthday happens to be next Thursday, March 19.
“Harvey Weinstein was sentenced!” Wendy said with a smile. “You know, 23 years in prison… He celebrates his birthday on Saturday,” (correction, as noted, it’s next Thursday), to which her studio audience — the Wendy Show staffers due to coronavirus protocols — oohed and aah-ed. But, Wendy wasn’t having it.
“Oh please, your inmates in that maximum security prison they have a present for you, alright,” she said in reference to Harvey.
Wendy opened her show by introducing her audience, which, since due to coronavirus outbreak, were was her staff.
Just hours after he was sentenced Harvey Weinstein was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in New York following chest pains he experienced while at Rikers Island jail, according to his spokesman Juda Engelmayer, CNN reported on March 11, the same day of his sentencing.