Nick Viall Reveals Why He Believes ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Are Endgame

Peter Weber is dating Madison Prewett after breaking his engagement to Hannah Sluss and ‘Bachelor’ alum Nick Viall is rooting for them — even if the odds are “stacked against them.”

Peter Weber, 28, and Madison Prewett, 23, are officially dating after a very dramatic ending to season 24 of The Bachelor. Even though Peter and Madison didn’t actually get engaged on the show — he initially proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss — former Bachelor Nick Viall thinks they still have a chance. The 39-year-old told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosè launch party at the hClub in Hollywood why they might just make it to the alter. “I think the odds are stacked against them,” Nick told HL. “But you never know. People didn’t think Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] and Lauren [Burnham] would make it, look at them.”

As fans of the long running franchise know, Arie Luyendyk Jr. first proposed to Becca Kufrin and, just like Peter, he soon realized he had feelings for another woman. As the season was airing, Arie revealed his true feelings for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The race car driver managed to win Lauren back and they are now married with a 1-year-old daughter. Things worked out for Becca, too — she became the Bachelorette and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.

It’s likely going to be an uphill battle for Peter and Madison because his family has let the world know that they don’t approve of the relationship. According to Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, Madison isn’t a good match for her son and she was very vocal about it during After the Final Rose. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara said, when Peter revealed that he and Madison have decided to take things “one day at a time” in their relationship. That’s it. All his friends, his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. We’ve been trying to tell him.”

Barbara even went so far as to say she felt Hannah Ann was a better fit for her son. “I disagree,” Madison shot back. “This isn’t just Peter’s journey. When you sign up to come on the show, you’re looking for love, too. This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife. I totally understand that, as a mother, you’re obviously going to be thinking about Peter, but this is my journey, too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me — it’s me choosing Peter.”

We asked Nick while chatting with him at the Rosè Soirée what he thought of the way Peter’s mom spoke out on the show and he told HL, “She probably could have done it differently and maybe been a little bit kinder to her son and Maddie. I would have done it differently….but I’m not a mom.”

