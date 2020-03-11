Nikki Bella Goes Makeup-Free While Showing Off Baby Bump In Tank Top On Grocery Store Run

Nikki Bella stepped out with a fresh face while getting groceries and showed off her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging black crop top and leggings.

Nikki Bella, 36, proved she looks gorgeous with or without makeup when she made a casual trip to a grocery store on Mar. 11. The mother-to-be donned a fresh face with no makeup and happily showed off her adorable baby bump under a black crop top and black high-waisted leggings as she strolled into Whole Foods. She also had a red plaid button-down shirt tied around her waist and her hair tied back in a low ponytail with sunglasses on the top of her head. The brunette beauty wore black matching boots to top off the look.

This isn’t the first time Nikki has showed off her baby bump. She’s been happily walking around in public on casual outings and fancy events with it on full display. She’s also been posting cute photos on social media. She posed with her bump while wearing a pink velvet dress in a series of pics on Mar. 6 and in some of them, her twin sister Brie, 36, who is also expecting a child, her second, joined her. She also showed off her bump in a long white dress.

Nikki, who is expecting her baby with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and Brie, who is expecting hers with husband Daniel Bryan, 38, first announced their pregnancies on Jan. 29. They revealed that they are due a week and a half apart and in a Mar. 3 interview on The Talk, they admitted they think their babies will look like twins because in their ultrasound photos, the soon-to-be bundles of joy had “the same profile.”

Although neither of them have announced their official due dates, Nikki and Brie have been letting their fans know how far along they are by posting regular photos. On Mar. 2, Nikki admitted she was 17 1/2 weeks, which means she’s about 18 weeks now. We look forward to continuing to witness their exciting journeys!