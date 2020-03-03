Nikki and Brie Bella enthusiastically talked about their pregnancies and how their ultrasounds are making them think they will have ‘twin’ babies in a new interview.

Nikki Bella, 36, and her twin sister Brie Bella, 36, are both expecting babies within a week and a half apart from each other and they’re already predicting that they’ll be more alike than ever. The sisters sat down for a new interview on The Talk on Mar. 3 and admitted that they think their babies are going to look like “twins” because of their ultrasound photos. “We both got our ultrasounds two days ago and it’s crazy, our doctor’s appointments are always on the same day,” Nikki explained to the hosts of the show. “We were talking on the phone and we shared each other’s ultrasounds. Our babies have the same profile.”

After the crowd gasped over Nikki’s comment, co-host Marie Osmond, 60, went on to admit she thinks they’re both having boys, and since “boys tend to look like their moms”, it gave the reality stars even more reason to think their babies will be similar. “They’ll be like twins,” Nikki excitingly said.

The Total Bellas stars also told the hosts that they think the babies will be born on the same day. “I feel like our water is going to break on the same day,” Brie said before co-host Sharon Osbourne, 67, agreed. “I feel like we’re having twins.” Nikki then joked that she “might break” Brie’s water if hers breaks first.

In addition to talking about what their babies-to-be will look like, Nikki, who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and Brie, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, 38, opened up about the moments they found out they were pregnant. “We both were definitely shocked,” Nikki explained. “I think being identical twins and then when you’re reality stars, there’s always this perception of like, ‘Oh, they did it for another season’ and there’s always rumors of IVF and all this crazy stuff. We didn’t have any of that. Brie literally, her heart was set on just having one baby. I had just found out that I have PCOS (Poly cystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts). I had like no estrogen in my body. They were like, ‘You need to freeze your eggs because the day you want to get pregnant, you’re going to need help’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I’m there, that’s crazy.'”

“She finds out she’s pregnant,” Nikki continued while pointing to Brie. “And two days later, I’ll admit, when I found out, I wasn’t the safest. I found out two days later that I was pregnant. We Were so shocked, we didn’t even tell anyone yet for like a week.”

Brie also admitted that she didn’t believe that Nikki was expecting at first. “I thought she was just having twin feelings,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Well we just found out I’m pregnant, I think you’re just feeling that.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t know’.”

Nikki and Brie are about 17 and 18 weeks respectively and have been putting their baby bumps on proud display since announcing their pregnancies on Jan. 29.