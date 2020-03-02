Nikki Bella Holds Hands With Artem Chigvintsev & Shows Off Her Baby Bump At Farmer’s Market

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella looked so precious as they enjoyed the farmer’s market in Studio City while Nikki’s pregnant belly continues to grow!

These two get cuter each time we see them out together! On March 1, Nikki Bella, 36, and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, 37, enjoyed visiting the farmer’s market in Studio City to take in the delicious, delectable food choices and spend some quality time out and about. The couple nearly matched their ensembles with both wearing grey sweatshirts while Artem sported a pair of camo pants and Nikki went for a set of black leggings to accommodate her changing body. As the pair perused the goods at the farmer’s market, they tenderly held hands and Nikki even showed off her 17-week baby bump!

Of course, Nikki has already been proudly showing off her growing belly and doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon! The gorgeous mother-to-be proudly posed in a midriff baring top in a pic she posted to her Instagram story on Feb. 28. In the snap, Nikki wore a pair of black leggings with her cropped top and a pair of knee high boots. She was positively beaming at the mirror while she took her selfie, captioning the pic simply “17 weeks yesterday!”

Fans have loved seeing Nikki embrace this exciting new chapter of her life, and what makes it even better is that she doesn’t have to do it alone! Not only does she have her love, Artem, at her side, but also Nikki’s twin sister, Brie, is also expecting! The pair have been spotted out and about sported impeccable style while also dressing to work with their changing bodies. On Feb. 21, though, the two women were honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020! The sisters looked radiant in red, sharing a sweet embrace after the thrilling announcement!

There is so much that Nikki has to look forward to in her future! With a wedding down the road and a baby on the way, life doesn’t seem like it could be better for the Total Bellas star! We cannot wait to see what she documents next on her exciting journey!