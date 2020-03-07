Nikki Bella Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump In Velvet Pink Dress & Snakeskin Boots

As Nikki Bella prepares to welcome her first child, she’s been showing off her baby bump like crazy. On March 6, she stepped out with her belly on full display in a velvet dress.

Nikki Bella is fully embracing her first pregnancy! The former wrestler has been showing off tons of photos of her baby bump, and she was at it again with a new series of pics on March 6. Nikki attended an event to promote her and sister, Brie Bella’s, new wine. She wore a gorgeous velvet dress, which was colored in a blush pink and had a bow across the center. The dress hugged her baby bump perfectly, and Nikki posed for one pic with her hands cradling her growing midsection. Stunning!

For years, Nikki has been open about her desire to become a mother. However, she was previously engaged to John Cena, who was just as clear about not wanting to have kids. Nikki and John called off their 2018 wedding over the disagreement, but he eventually agreed to reverse his vasectomy so she could have a child. Unfortunately, their relationship still couldn’t survive their differences, and they split in the spring of 2018, just weeks before they were expected to tie the knot.

That fall, Nikki reconnected with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and their friendship eventually became romantic. They began dating at the beginning of 2019. Artem proposed during a November trip to Paris, and the lovebirds kept the news a secret until Jan. 2020.

Weeks later, Nikki and her twin sister, Brie, announced that they were BOTH pregnant — and due less than two weeks apart this summer! This will be Brie’s second child with her husband, Daniel Bryan. What an amazing time for this family!