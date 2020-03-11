Mikaela Spielberg, 24 Cozies Up To BF Chuck, 50, In New Photos After Domestic Violence Arrest

Mikaela Spielberg & her boyfriend Chuck Pankow cuddled up with one another only days after they allegedly got into a big argument that turned violent.

We good? Mikaela Spielberg, 24, and her boyfriend Chuck Pankow, 50, appear to be doing OK with one another after her domestic violence arrest on Saturday, February 29. The couple posed for a variety of PDA-filled shots on Monday, March 9, where they cozied up, laughed and looked to be having a great time together. Mikaela opted to sport some bright pink hair along with a grey sweater dress that showed off her gorgeous legs and a pair of flats. Chuck, meanwhile, kept things relaxed and comfortable in a button down shirt and jeans while rocking some long hair and a serious beard. Mikaela also took some solo shots including one of her outside on the streets of Nashville.

Mikaela, who is the daughter of Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, 73, has been in the headlines for multiple reasons over the past month. She was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault causing bodily harm in Nashville, Tennessee last month. Mikaela was held in jail overnight and released on a $1000 bond after allegedly getting into a fight with her fiancé Chuck according to a court affidavit from Davidson County Court obtained by HollywoodLife. The couple told police that they had been drinking at a local bar before returning home around 4:00am. They then both admitted that they got into an argument that allegedly turned violent.

“When they returned from the bar, they began to argue with each other,” the court document reads. “It escalated when the victim made a rude comment about [Mikaela]. The victim stated that Mikaela overreacted to this and turned violent toward him. He stated that she started to throw objects at him. One of the objects struck him in his hand causing clear and observable injury.” The document goes on to say that the observable injury was “dried blood, a swollen wrist, and marks consistent with impact.” The affidavit states that Chuck did not press charges against Mikaela, but that “officers are prosecuting on the victim’s behalf.”

She raised eyebrows days earlier when the 24-year-old revealed that she’s an aspiring adult film star. She gave a shocking interview to The Sun where Mikaela revealed that she will be producing her own solo adult films. Steven and his wife, Kate Capshaw, adopted Mikaela when she was only an infant.