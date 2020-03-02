Mikaela Spielberg’s Mugshot: See 1st Pic Of Steven’s Daughter After Domestic Assault Arrest

Mikaela Spielberg’s mugshot has been released after the adult film actress, 24, was arrested for domestic assault after an argument with her fiancé.

Steven Spielberg‘s 24-year-old daughter, Mikaela Spielberg was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault causing bodily harm in Nashville, Tennessee on February 29. The adult film actress was held in jail overnight and released on a $1000 bond after allegedly getting into a fight with her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 50, according to a court affidavit from Davidson County Court obtained by HollywoodLife. The couple told police that they had been drinking at a local bar before returning home around 4:00am. They then both admitted that they got into an argument that allegedly turned violent.

“When they returned from the bar, they began to argue with each other,” the court document reads. “It escalated when the victim made a rude comment about [Mikaela]. The victim stated that Mikaela overreacted to this and turned violent toward him. He stated that she started to throw objects at him. One of the objects struck him in his hand causing clear and observable injury.” The document goes on to say that the observable injury was “dried blood, a swollen wrist, and marks consistent with impact.”

The affidavit states that Chuck did not press charges against Mikaela, but that “officers are prosecuting on the victim’s behalf.” She is due to appear before a judge in court on March 9.

Mikaela’s arrest comes two weeks after she gave a shocking interview to The Sun about her adult film career. Mikaela has been producing her own solo adult films, and said that she would like to eventually become an exotic dancer in Nashville once she obtains her sex worker’s license.