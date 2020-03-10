Vanessa Hudgens, 31, Shows Off Toned Body In Strapless Cut-Out Top In Very Sexy New Selfies

Vanessa Hudgens caused a ruckus on Instagram, thanks to multiple photos of herself rocking a sultry Yves Saint Laurent top and big curls!

Vanessa Hudgens, has got that “good good”: AKA, a gorgeous figure and designer clothes! On March 10, the 31-year-old actress cheekily captioned mirror selfies of herself posing in a crinkly green strapless top from Yves Saint Laurent. The campy top was reminiscent of glamorous burlesque outfits from past decades, and to match this retro vibe, Vanessa’s raven mane was styled into larger-than-life pin curls! Completing the look with sheer black tights, gold eyelids and a bold red lip, Vanessa confidently wrote in her post’s caption, “That good good.”

The photos were so hot, she had to remind her 38.3 million followers that it wasn’t #thirstythursday. “No. It’s not Thursday. Lol,” Vanessa added in her caption. It should’ve been Friday Eve anyways, though; the Chilling Adventure of Sabrina‘s Kiernan Shipka commented “thank you for blessing us with this,” while Pretty Little Liars‘ Ashley Benson wrote, “Sis! I love you.” This adoration echoed throughout Vanessa’s comments section!

Vanessa did officially celebrate Thirsty Thursday, though, with a bikini photo on Feb. 20! “Thursday’s. Am I right 😉,” the High School Musical alum captioned the sizzling shot, which showed her taking in the sweeping views of Los Angeles in a sporty black bikini set.

Clearly, Vanessa’s breakup hasn’t taken a negative toll on her camera roll! On Jan. 14, it was reported that Vanessa had split with her boyfriend of nine years, Austin Butler, 28, per a Us Weekly report. A week later, Vanessa was photographed sitting across Los Angeles Lakers stud Kyle Kuzma, 24, on what appeared to be a happy dinner date! Neither Vanessa nor Austin have offered up details about the breakup, but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “They had to spend too much time apart the last few months, that’s what did it. Vanessa was so busy with back to back projects that she was hardly home. And Austin has been just as busy with work. He’s doing a movie in Australia [Elvis Presley biopic] and he’s had to be over there on and off for months doing pre-production.”