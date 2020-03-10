Harvey Weinstein Said Jennifer Aniston ‘Should Be Killed’ In Newly Leaked 2017 Email

Harvey Weinstein had an unsettling reaction to a rumor claiming he ‘sexually assaulted’ Jennifer Aniston, new court documents revealed. Jennifer’s rep has now released a statement about the disputed allegation.

As Harvey Weinstein, 67, awaits his sentencing on March 11, Variety has reported unsealed court documents that reveal the disgraced film producer once wrote a vengeful email about Jennifer Aniston, 51. Harvey sent the following shocking words to his former rep, Sallie Hofmeister, in 2017, according to these documents: “Jen Aniston should be killed.” Although the documents were reviewed by our sister publication, Variety, in a New York City criminal courthouse one day before Harvey’s sentencing, HollywoodLife has not seen the documents and therefore can not verify them at the moment.

Harvey was reacting to a rumor that was almost published, although Jennifer has never publicly accused Harvey of sexual assault amid the #MeToo Movement. “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein,” read the message a reporter had sent to Harvey’s rep in Oct. 2017, according to the court documents. The report didn’t go on to be published.

Now, Jen’s rep is denying the tabloid’s allegations. “The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” the actress’s rep, Stephen Huvane, wrote to Variety in an email on March 10. Harvey has, however, been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct from countless females in the industry like Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Alyssa Milano, Uma Thurman, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Harvey and Jennifer’s respective reps for comment, but didn’t receive a response at the time of publication.

Harvey was arrested in 2018, but he wasn’t convicted until 2020. On Feb. 24, a Manhattan jury found Harvey guilty of two of the five sexual assault charges brought against him: rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act assault. Now, Harvey will learn his fate at his sentencing in court on March 11. He could get between five to 29 years in prison, and faces even more charges — forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of restraint and sexual battery by restraint — in Los Angeles, per the Los Angeles Times.