Stormi Webster, 2, Looks Too Cute In Overalls In Sweet New Pics Posted By Mom Kylie Jenner

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Kylie Jenner posted a series of sweet new photos of her little girl, Stormi, showing off how stylish she is!

Kylie Jenner, 22, has been sharing tons of pictures and videos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, 2, recently, and she was at it again with a sweet Instagram post on March 8. The makeup mogul shared a number of snaps of Stormi, who looked too cool in her overalls and sneakers, with her hair pulled back into a tight bun. “To our future women,” Kylie captioned the images, along with the hashtag for #InternationalWomensDay. In some of the pics, Stormi is sitting down, while in others, she’s standing up and giving her sassiest smile to the camera. At one point, she even plays with one of Kylie’s dogs, and in another pic, she sucks on an orange lollipop.

The adorable post comes amidst conflicting reports about the status of Kylie’s relationship with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott. Some outlets are reporting that the two are fully back together following their Sept. 2019 breakup, while others are saying they’re still just “the best of friends.” “Kylie has a lot of love for Travis and no matter what happens between them, she always will,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Travis are still figuring things out between them and they talk all the time for Stormi’s sake.”

The proud parents have proven that they’re on good terms on a number of occasions. They spent Thanksgiving, Christmas and Stormi’s second birthday together. At the beginning of March, they even reunited for a family lunch date with their little girl, and there definitely does not seem to be any bad blood between them.

Kylie and Travis had only been dating for a few weeks when Kylie got pregnant with Stormi in 2017. Kylie gave birth on Feb. 1, 2018, and she and Travis were in a committed relationship for quite some time before calling it quits last year. Regardless of where they stand, though, it’s clear that they’re both VERY committed to little Stormi!