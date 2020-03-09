Kourtney Kardashian Vows To ‘Never Apologize’ For Kissing Her Kids On The Lips Despite Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian admitted the worst thing for her to deal with is when people she doesn’t know give her criticism and ‘unsolicited parenting advice’ about raising her kids, in a new interview.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, doesn’t care what others think about the way she raises her three kids and she isn’t about to apologize or waste her energy on it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star talked to Rose Inc. about the regular criticism she faces as a celebrity mother on a regular basis, including when she kisses her kids on the lips, and admitted she’ll never apologize for doing it.

“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy,” Kourtney told the outlet. “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”

In addition to getting criticism from followers over kissing her kids on the lips, which she’s done many times, the brunette beauty has been told to cut the long hair of her youngest son, Reign, 5. The proud parent clapped back at one critic who negatively commented on the locks after she posted some pics on Instagram in Oct. 2019. “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kourtney wrote in response to the female follower. “He is a happy boy.”

She also took the time to respond to haters who claimed she didn’t let her kids eat candy in Nov. 2019 after one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed her talking about the bad things that can be found in some candy. She clarified that she only wanted her kids to have “healthier options” and wasn’t banning candy from them altogether.