Interview
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Vows To ‘Never Apologize’ For Kissing Her Kids On The Lips Despite Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick
Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick pictured at the Cafe de Flore in Paris. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622518_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West leaving Le Flore Cafe during Paris Fashion Week. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622360_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 64 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian admitted the worst thing for her to deal with is when people she doesn’t know give her criticism and ‘unsolicited parenting advice’ about raising her kids, in a new interview.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, doesn’t care what others think about the way she raises her three kids and she isn’t about to apologize or waste her energy on it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star talked to Rose Inc. about the regular criticism she faces as a celebrity mother on a regular basis, including when she kisses her kids on the lips, and admitted she’ll never apologize for doing it.

“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy,” Kourtney told the outlet. “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”

In addition to getting criticism from followers over kissing her kids on the lips, which she’s done many times, the brunette beauty has been told to cut the long hair of her youngest son, Reign, 5. The proud parent clapped back at one critic who negatively commented on the locks after she posted some pics on Instagram in Oct. 2019. “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kourtney wrote in response to the female follower. “He is a happy boy.”

She also took the time to respond to haters who claimed she didn’t let her kids eat candy in Nov. 2019 after one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed her talking about the bad things that can be found in some candy. She clarified that she only wanted her kids to have “healthier options” and wasn’t banning candy from them altogether.