Katy Perry’s Grandma, Ann Pearl, 99, Passes Away After Pop Star Announces She’s Pregnant

Singer Katy Perry is in mourning for her ‘wonderful grandma,’ Ann Pearl Hudson, who passed away on March 8 just days after Katy announced that she was expecting her first child.

Following the thrilling March 5 news that Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the “Firework” singer, 35, was dealt with a difficult personal blow. On March 9, Katy took to her Instagram account to share with her fans that her paternal grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, had passed away at the age of 99-years-old on March 8. Katy paid tribute to her ‘wonderful grandma’ with a carousel post that featured a slew of photos featuring the pair, which you can see here. Naturally, Katy also commemorated her grandmother’s life with a lengthy caption that posited some hopeful thoughts during an incredibly difficult time.

“I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday,” Katy began the heartfelt caption to her post. “A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did.”

The rest of Katy’s text eulogized her grandmother so loving, recalling her incredible life and insatiable spirit. “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter,” Katy shared. “She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls.” More than anything, though, Katy summarized Ann Pearl perfectly, referring to her as “a wonderful grandma,” and reiterated for her fans “I will forever carry some of her in me.”

Of course, so much of who Katy is thanks to her grandma. Everything from her style, to her wit, and finally her fight Katy attributed to her trailblazing grandma. Although the burden was incredibly difficult to bear, the singer’s final words were the perfect summation of how much Ann Pearl meant to her. “May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them.”