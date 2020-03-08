Queen Elizabeth worked on healing any rift that may be between her and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by inviting them to join her at their family church service in Windsor on Mar. 8 and they happily accepted.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, were all smiles when they joined Queen Elizabeth, 93, for church in Windsor on the morning of Mar. 8 and it seemed to prove there’s no animosity between them. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the U.K. this week to finish out their last set of royal duties before they step away from the royal spotlight to live a more independent life in Canada and the Queen happily invited them to the religious service in a nice gesture that reminded them they’re still part of the family.

Meghan, Harry, and the Queen were all spotted heading to the service in their cars and they were unsurprisingly dressed to impress. Meghan wore a black fascinator in her hair while Harry wore a suit and tie, and the Queen wore one of her signature hats, a matching outfit, and sunglasses.

The Queen’s church invitation to Meghan and Harry, who will lose their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the end of Mar., is a move that mirrors some sweet sentiments she said about her grandson and his family, including her 10-month-old grandson Archie, earlier this year. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the monarch said in a statement released shortly after Meghan and Harry’s decision for independence became public. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Meghan and Harry, who will now split their time between Canada and the U.K., are staying at Frogmore Cottage during their stay in England this week. Harry was the first to arrive on Mar. 1 and enjoyed a private lunch with the Queen at Windsor Castle shortly after. Meghan arrived from Vancouver Island, where she’s been staying with her newborn son, later in the week.