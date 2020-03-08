Kim Kardashian’s kids once again provided a super adorable moment when she took photos of them having a blast with one another on the swings!

Cherish these memories! Kim Kardashian, 39, made sure to give her millions of followers a reason to say “aww” when she shared a couple of Instagram stories of her kids Saint, 4, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 9 mos, bonding together on Saturday, March 7. Her super cute babies engaged with one another while they were on the swings during a sunny day out. Saint desperately tried to grab at his baby brother while they went up and down on the swings while Chicago, or “Chi”, kept to herself and did her own thing. Chi dressed spring ready in a yellow top and shorts while wearing the most precious of hairstyles. Saint, meanwhile, let his curly hair fly in the wind while wearing a brown shirt and shorts. Baby Psalm just looked like he was having a good time while being wedged between his two older siblings.

Kim has been doing an expert job lately at showing off just how wonderfully her four children get along (North, 6, included of course). She posted a sweet video of them playing fort together on Friday, March 6, that was appropriately called “Morning Fort Trains.” There was so much to take in from the footage, one being Saint and Chi cozying up inside one of the forts, wearing colorful pajamas, and enjoying a snack with one another! “So what is this that I see in the kitchen? I hear some noises in here!”, Kim exclaimed before taking a look at all the ruckus going on inside her house.

Now onto the other two! Psalm was seen relaxing in a bin of sorts while Kim did her best to get his attention. “Psalm. Is this your spot?” she asked him while her eldest child North crawled into her own fort of sorts. One of the funnier moments in the clip happened when Saint asked to borrow his mommy’s phone which she didn’t allow! Nice try, Saint!

Kim has given fans sneak peaks into the lives of her children many times over the years. She showed off their epic playroom last month that included a bunch of fun toys and items including a fake supermarket just for Chi!