Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Kids’ Lavish Playroom With Full Pretend Grocery Store & More

We are green with envy! Kim Kardashian put her children’s AMAZING playroom on display and it is nothing short of absolutely amazing to witness.

What an amazing mother! Kim Kardashian, 39, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 12, to show off the lavish playroom that her four kids (North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 9 mos) have a blast in. “I’m cleaning up for the night and just because you guys always say my house is always so, like, minimal, well, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” the KKW Beauty founder began while giving her millions of followers a clear view of all the goodies inside her massive space that could easily double as a toy store. Kim then pointed to an area she called her “stage” which included a beautiful drum set, sing-along microphones, violins and more. She said that this is where her kids often have a “band” before turning the camera to a projector on the wall that plays movies for everyone to enjoy.

But wait… there’s so much more. Kim then focused her attention on the “organized educational stuff” for her kids homework which included books on a variety of topics including dinosaurs and learning their ABC’s. Saint’s very own area was up next where the doting mother showed off his impressive Lego sets, colorful trucks and action figures. “Every drawer here is Lego’s, color coordinated, usually tracks, cars,” she said while opening up each drawer that was meticulously organized.

The area of the playroom specifically for Chicago, or as Kim calls her, “Chi”, was adorable in every way possible. Chi looks to be very business minded as she has her very own ice cream parlor and a pretend grocery store! “You can actually ring people up,” Kim revealed while going through Chi’s supermarket. “It’s like really crazy. How do you turn this thing on? It’s so cute!”

Chi’s area got even more impressive when Kim put her washer and dryer and kitchen on display! Her baby girl is clearly getting ready for adulthood as other items in her specific spot include a bunch of shopping carts and a pantry filled with a ton of fake food and tea sets! Fans loved what they saw, with one joking, “This video just called me broke.”