Joseph Baena’s Ripped Muscles Show Through Tight Shirt As He Holds Hands With GF On Date Night

Joseph Baena was looking very handsome and in shape when he stepped out for a dinner date with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, CA.

Joseph Baena, 22, had an eventful night on Mar. 6 and looked great while enjoying it! The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, went to dinner at Los Angeles’ Craig’s restaurant with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj during the fun evening and his incredible muscles could be seen under the long-sleeved shirt that he wore. He paired the top with black jeans as Nicky stunned in a black top under a matching velvet blazer and and ripped black jeans. The lovebirds held hands while smiling and walking by photographers.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Joseph spending quality time with his lady love and showing off his fit body at the same time. The hunk took to Instagram on Feb. 23 to celebrate his one-year anniversary with Nicky by posting a series of pics, including one that showed him posing shirtless while picking up the beauty on a boat. “One year with my partner in crime!!! Can’t wait for more the many more adventures, laughs and celebrations to come! I Love you 💕@nickydodaj 💕,” his caption for the post read.

When Joseph isn’t hanging out with Nicky, he’s working on his buff body at the gym. Like his famous dad, he loves being in tremendous shape and does bodybuilding exercises whenever he gets the chance. Whether he’s lifting weights with a friend or getting pointers from Arnold, he often proudly displays his workout sessions online through pics and videos and he always seems to impress.

Since his son is so much like him when it comes to his physical appearance, Arnold loves watching Joseph evolve. “Arnold is happy and proud that his son Joe is following in his huge footsteps,” a source inside Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Sept. 2019. “Arnold loves that Joe is excited about weight-lifting, fitness and bodybuilding. It warms Arnold’s heart that his son is taking after him and enjoys weight lifting at the same Gold’s Gym that Arnold spent years doing work. The two workout together all the time and Joe feels lucky that he gets to train and learn from his father, the greatest bodybuilder of all time.”