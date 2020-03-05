Heidi Klum, 46, Rocks Sexy Thigh-High Boots & Holds Hands With Rocker Hubby Tom Kaulitz, 30

It’s official: Heidi Klum does not age! The supermodel stepped out with her hubby Tom Kaulitz after watching his band Tokio Hotel perform, and she stunned in thigh-high black boots.

Heidi Klum, 46, and her hubby Tom Kaulitz, 30, are quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s coolest couples! The adorable duo put on yet another loved-up display when they stepped out for a romantic late-night dinner in West Hollywood after the supermodel watched her rocker husband play with his band Tokio Hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge held her husband’s hand as the pair walked into Delilah restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard on March 4 — and we can’t get over those boots! She donned light wash skinny jeans with thigh-hugging zip-up leather boots, and she looks half her age. She also sported hunky hubby Tom’s band name on her black sweater, and accessorized with a black leather handbag featuring chain detailing. The blonde beauty allowed her long and luscious tresses to fall loosely around her shoulders, and her bangs looked flawless.

Tom cut a casual figure in a navy blue T-shirt with loose-fitting satin trousers and a pair of white Converse sneakers. The guitarist and pianist kept his usually-unkempt long hair tied neatly back in a low bun and grew out his beard for a rugged look. The couple were accompanied by Tokio Hotel’s lead singer – and Tom’s brother – Bill Kaulitz. The band’s frontman donned an cool 70s-inspired ensemble, including a black fringe leather jacket layered, worn with a black T-shirt and zip-up leather trousers with black boots. He slicked his platinum blonde hair back and added bejeweled dangling earrings to complete the look.

The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, and Heidi posted a sweet video of a shirtless Tom strumming his guitar next to her in bed to celebrate. The pair wed in a top-secret ceremony in California last February — they kept the secret so well that fans didn’t know she was married until six months later! Despite their 16-year age gap, Heidi says this marriage is “perfect” for her, telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I’m just a much happier person. I feel like for the first time I have a partner who I can discuss everything with and someone who shares, you know, duties that we all have in our lives. You know, before I was always on my own with everything. And I don’t know….for the first time I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner in all 360 with everything.”

The Cologne-native pulled off the impossible task of keeping their nuptials under wraps from fans — but she still tied the knot with Tom in a second, lavish ceremony later in the year. The pair said “I do” for the second time in a fairytale Italian wedding ceremony aboard a luxury yacht in Capri on Aug. 3 2019. Their closest family and friends were in attendance where Heidi stunned in a strapless, flowing gown for the romantic ceremony. These two are a seriously stylish duo!