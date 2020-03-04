PDA alert! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin put on a loved-up display as they held hands and kissed passionately on the streets of West Hollywood.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, 23, look just as in-love as ever! The adorable couple put on a PDA-filled display while out and about in West Hollywood on March 4. The pair held hands and made out on the street while out for a stroll, just days after celebrating Justin’s 26th birthday. The Canadian crooner wore a grey tracksuit, including an oversized sweater and baggy sweatpants, which he paired with white crocs featuring a colorful design on the front. He also donned a blue baseball cap worn backwards, and sported his new, freshly-shaven look! Hailey on the other hand looked super chic in an all-black ensemble including a black top, black leather pants, white sneakers and a long black trench coat. With her straight blonde tresses falling above her shoulders, she opted to accessorize simply with gold hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and a black fanny pack worn around her chest. These two are seriously so stylish!

Just days earlier, Hailey posted the sweetest tribute for her husband’s birthday! Captioning a carousel of romantic photos on Sunday, Mar. 1, she wrote, “happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day,” adding, “I love you.” She attached a series of throwback pics, including one of the pair sharing a kiss at their Sept. 2019 wedding reception in South Carolina! Justin adoringly places his hand on Hailey’s chin during the kiss as he holds what appears to be a glass of wine. The duo are also seen sharing an intimate moment on the dance floor and walking down the aisle, once again giving us a look at her incredible Virgil Abloh designed lace dress!

For the next two photos, the BareMinerals model included a sweet photo of a platinum blonde Justin leaning down to kiss her at a low key birthday celebration in Los Angeles on Monday, Mar. 2. The “Yummy” singer also shared the same snap earlier in the day, adding that Hailey was his “birthday gift” and affectionately calling her “bubba” in his Instagram caption. Aww! In her final pic, Hailey re-shared a mirror selfie of her giving Justin a peck, with his back turned to the camera.

The back-to-back posts come just two days after Hailey gushed about meeting her now-husband for the first time, way back in 2009! “We met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15 I think,” she began. “He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet,” she recalled. “It was really kinda before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day.” After briefly dating in 2016, the couple broke things off but ultimately re-united and we’re so happy they did!