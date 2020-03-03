Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, Dresses Up As Elsa From ‘Frozen’ In Adorable New Pic

Tennis living legend Serena Williams has her hands full with daughter Olympia, and in a new Instagram post the athlete captured her two-year-old riding a scooter dressed up as Elsa from ‘Frozen!’

The life of Serena Williams has to be so busy. Not only is the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 38, still a full time athlete, she’s a fashion designer, a business woman, and a mother to her two-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.! Serena, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, 36, often captures her daughter doing the cutest things, and on March 2, the mother-of-one shared to her Instagram account a pic of Olympia that was too cute for words! In the photo, Olympia was enjoying some time outside on her Globber scooter while all dressed up as Elsa from the Frozen movies! The blue and white dress looked picture perfect on the youngster, as she rode around on her green scooter with the animated emoji of her favorite doll, QaiQai, right behind her! “Elsa has Olaf, @olympiaohanian has @realqaiqai,” Serena captioned the snap with a happy face and heart emoji.

Of course, just like Serena, Alexis isn’t adverse to capturing moments of his feisty daughter for his social media either! On Feb. 26, the Reddit founder lovingly shared a video with his toddler getting in on some arts and crafts. The art was painting and the craft was Alexis’s own fingernails! Olympia took her paint brush, with hues of purple, yellow, and more mixed together, and started painting her dad’s digits just as if they were at the salon! “This is dad life,” Alexis proudly shared in the video, as Olympia continued to paint his nails. Playing along with the fun activity, Alexis noted that he wasn’t sure “if this colors works for me.” It was such a sweet moment between the two!

But time and again, Serena and Alexis have demonstrated how much they love their little girl and how being there for their daughter is their number on priority. And for Serena, who balances the life of a working mom and makes it seem easy from the outside, the athlete has always been candid about how difficult it can be to try and make it all work. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going,” Serena shared in the caption to her Feb. 21 Instagram post, featuring a sleeping Olympia. “I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.” Along with her inspiring words, Serena also added the hashtags, #nofilter, #nomakeup, #nohairbursh, and #justme.

Ever since the birth of her daughter in September 2017, Serena has used her platform to talk about being a working mom both on and off the court. The decorated athlete often uses her time following winning matches to share what Olympia is up to, how much she loves her daughter, and why the two-year-old is part of the reason she is still chasing that record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Serena’s next big test, The French Open, is just around the corner in May 2020. With another opportunity to serve for history, fans cannot wait to see what this incredible mom does, with her husband and daughter there to support her all the way!