Kim Kardashian Ditches Her Ponytail For Super Long Tight Braids – Before & After Pics 

Kim Kardashian has been slaying Paris Fashion Week in a slew of gorgeous looks & she opted to wear her black hair in super long tight braids at the Yeezy fashion show on March 2.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 39, the star is constantly surprising us with new looks and that’s exactly what she did when she attended her husband, Kanye West’s Yeezy Fall Winter 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2. Kim looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of high-waisted gray cargo pants that were tight on her thighs but flared out at her calves. She styled the trousers with a tight nude bralette crop top that put her abs on full display and rocked a cropped gray puffer jacket on top, choosing to keep it open. While we loved Kim’s outfit, it was her hair that truly stole the show.

Kim opted to wear her black hair in tight cornrow braids with her hair parted in the middle. The top of her head was pulled tight as the inside out braids were on the crown of her head while the rest of her hair flowed into long braids that framed her face and ended at her waist. Meanwhile, her daughter North, 6, matched her mom as she slicked her hair back into skintight pigtail braids that were also extra-long, ending past her waist.

Kim has been switching up her hair a lot this trip and just a day earlier she opted to wear a long, straight ponytail. Her hair was done by longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who slick Kim’s hair back into a super high ponytail with an abstract deep side part. While the front of her was slick back, the back featured a matching brown latex hair tie while her jet black hair was down in a super straight and sleek ponytail. The length of Kim’s hair ended all the way below her butt, making this the longest ponytail she has ever rocked.

Aside from her braids and long ponytail, Kim also rocked a middle-parted sleek and straight ‘do when she opted for a chic blunt bob. Kim has been slaying her PFW ensembles and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her gorgeous looks!